ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on South Jericho Street near Crestline Place Saturday night after two men started fighting at a family gathering. Sheriff’s office officials say one of the men was armed with a gun.
Deputies tried to talk to the man outside the home, but they say he didn’t cooperate. They say he went inside the garage, opened the garage door and started shooting at deputies.READ MORE: Denver Police Set Up Community Outreach Event In Montbello Neighborhood
Deputies returned fire, and the SWAT team was called to the scene. Authorities sent a reverse 911 to residents in the area to shelter in place. Some homes very close to the scene were evacuated, officials say.READ MORE: Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Customers In Colorado
When SWAT arrived, they found the suspect dead. Officials say it’s not clear if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was shot and killed by deputies.
Sheriff’s officials say the man did not live at the address, but is related to those who do.MORE NEWS: Out-Of-State Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert For Eastern Colorado
No one else was hurt including first responders. Aurora police and South Metro Fire also responded to the call.