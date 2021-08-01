DENVER (CBS4) – History Colorado Center pulled out all the stops to celebrate Colorado’s birthday 145 years in the making.

“Today we’ve got our free day for Colorado Day on our 145th birthday,” said Kelly Williams, Managing Director for History Colorado Center. “We have music. We have crafts. We have food. But mostly it’s a time to come and explore the museum for free and get to do a lot of fun things with your family.”

To celebrate Colorado Day, the museum was open for free. Families and friends had a chance to discover Colorado roots.

“We built it with the visitor in mind. It wasn’t just about teaching people something. It was about giving people a place to learn,” Williams said.

History Colorado Center has many different artifacts for you to enjoy. One of the biggest might be the importance of farming and cowboys in our state.

Angel Vigil is a teacher at the History Colorado Center. He dressed up as a vaquero and talked about the importance of one of America’s first cowboys and how they were crucial to Colorado success in farming on the eastern plains.

“Everything you know about cowboy, ranch and rodeo culture in America came from this character el vaquero. America’s first cowboy,” Vigil said.

History Colorado Center’s next free day will be on Nov. 6 for a night at the museum. It will be open that day from 5-10 p.m.

“This museum is yours. This state is yours, and it just is kind of a moment to come together and just remember how lucky we are to be here,” Williams said.