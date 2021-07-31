DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday brought another round of slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms to Colorado with flash flooding issues on area burn scars. We’ll see more storms on Sunday but the focus will shift more to western and southwest Colorado.

Just because the focus shifts west doesn’t mean the storm threat will be zero in places such as Denver and the Front Range, but it will be a lot lower when compared to the past few days.

Temperatures on Sunday will remain several degrees below normal across most of the state thanks to a cold front that pushed through. The amount of moisture in the air will remain relatively high for this part of the country so it may feel a bit “humid” to you if you’re going to be outside.

Looking ahead we will see more monsoon showers and storms through at least Tuesday as the focus will once again become statewide. Starting Wednesday and Thursday some warmer and drier weather will move into the state and that should last into the upcoming weekend the way it looks right now.

We will continue to see some issues with the air quality in parts of Colorado for the remainder of the weekend. In parts of Routt County and on the eastern plains the concern is wildfire smoke. Along the I-25 urban corridor between Colorado Springs and Fort Collins the alert has been issued for high levels of ozone near the surface.