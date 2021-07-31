ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – As the first week of training camp winds down, the Denver Broncos welcomed fans to watch practice in an event called “Back together Saturday.”

“We’re big Broncos fans. So it’s good to be here,” said Lourae Lavano.

“Seeing the guys up close. Seeing the players up close. Get a feel for the new team this season. It’s good to see the orange and blue back on the field,” said Jeff Alexander.

The pandemic kept fans from watching practice last year. Now they’re back, cheering on their favorite players.

“It’s really great. Being stuck inside for a while. We’ve, um, we’ve definitely missed this.” said Jenna Haymaker.

The event had several things in place for all fans, young and old.

Outside the gates you could work on your passing and killing skills and even grab some new Broncos gear.

“Once you get inside there are so many things you can do. You can autographs from former players and cheerleaders, as well. You can also get a tatoo of your favorite Broncos logo. But my favorite part, has to over here where you can celebrate with this nice 360 spinner.”

Former Bronco great Karl Mecklenburg knows just how important the cheers from fans are and how they help players get through the long practices.

“Training camp’s tough. There’s so much pressure. It’s such a challenge to catch up with the veteran. If you’re an old guy to keep at the top of your game. And then having the fans there cheering you on really helps a lot,” said Karl Mecklenburg.

There are eight more chances for fan to watch practice.

“That’s why we love coming. Yeah it’s a family tradition. Family legacy so yeah, we’re happy to be back,” Alexander said.