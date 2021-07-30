AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Aurora man who shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison. Travon Sanders has been sentenced for the March 2018 murder of David Washington.
A jury found Sanders guilty of first-degree murder in June. Sanders was living in his mother’s home in Aurora. Washington was also living there with his girlfriend, Sanders’ sister.
She and her mother were there during the shooting and told detectives that it was unprovoked and there was no argument before the shooting.
Sanders told police that he felt disrespected by his family.