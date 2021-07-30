Mask Mandate To Be In Effect In Jeffco Public Schools For Students Ages 3-11Students in Jeffco Public Schools who are ages 3-11 will be required to wear masks in their schools when classes start next month.

'We Need Everybody Vaccinated': UCHealth Doctor Urges More COVID Vaccinations As Delta Variant SpreadsThe virus itself is changing. It mutates, or changes itself, in order to ensure its survival and proliferation.

Jefferson County Public Health Recommends Everyone In Schools Wear Masks When Classes BeginHealth officials in Jefferson County are recommending that masks be worn by everyone in schools when classes begin for the new school year, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID In Colorado: Boulder Restaurants Urged To Consider Requiring Proof Of VaccinationAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more restaurants and businesses are asking their patrons to show they are vaccinated.

COVID Testing In The Spotlight After CDC Delta Variant Exposure RecommendationThe same week the Centers for Disease Control announced new guidance for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public indoor settings, the agency and local health officials are calling for an increase in testing as well.

CDC Says COVID Vaccine Booster Isn't Necessary- YetThe CDC says people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need a booster shot – yet.