REDSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Mudslides forced an extended closure of Highway 133 in Pitkin County, but the roadway is now back open with alternating traffic. The debris flows happened near the north entrance to Redstone.

The closure began on Thursday and stretched into Friday morning. At daybreak one lane of the highway was reopened and traffic was alternating.

(credit: Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District)

A photo from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District showed mud and rocks all over the road.

Pitkin County was under a flash flood warning on Thursday.