Heavy rain has moved into Colorado and already causing flooding in many areas of our state. Larimer county has already experienced flooding conditions in many areas. Larimer county will be a very hard hit area by the time this weekend ends.

We have a Flash Flood Watch in place for all areas in green through Saturday evening. I-70 is already closed in many areas thanks to a mudslide in Glenwood Canyon and the continuing threat through the weekend. Please make sure to check road conditions before you leave the house.

Please be very weather aware this weekend, this flooding could be life threatening. Remember, don’t drive through flooded areas and don’t try to walk through them either. You never know how deep or fast the water is moving underneath.

A cold front will also knock down our temperatures to the 70s for the Front Range and most of the foothills for Saturday.

This moisture is so intense this weekend thanks to a few factors. An area of high pressure to our southeast is helping funnel in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and a low in the southwest is pumping it in from the Gulf of California. Add in that cold front, plus the jet stream very far to the north and we are in for a slow, soggy weekend.

We will continue to see rain through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay below normal in the mid 80s as well.