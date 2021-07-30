CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – As Cheyenne Frontier Days wraps up its 125th annual rodeo event, a staple of the rodeo is also celebrating an anniversary of its own. “The Dandies,” a team of teenaged girls, are celebrating 50 years of training horses and raising future leaders.

When people think of rodeos often times their first thought is of men competing on the back of bulls and horses. However, women are growing their footprint in the American tradition.

The Dandies help teenage girls train the horses they own while also giving them life lessons in teamwork, horsemanship, business and public speaking.

“There has been a tradition, primarily, that women in rodeo run barrels. We are breaking that barrier,” said Michelle Hess, Director of The Dandies. ”I want there to be more women involved in rodeo because it is a fantastic tradition.”

Loriana Walter, a first-year Dandie, said she has already gained more confidence after joining the team.

“I learn a lot. I learn how to socialize better. I learn how to be respectful. I learn how to put myself out there. I learn everything,” Walter told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“I’ve learned how to work with a team,” third-year Dandie Haleigh Eiter said.

During the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeos, the Dandies are tasked with carrying sponsor flags into the arena before and during each show. The Dandies, riding horseback, wave at the crowd and carry each sponsor flag with pride.

Away from the rodeos, the girls spend hours training their horses. In order to be a Dandie you must own a horse that you have ridden for at least one year, and you must be between the ages of 12 and 19.

“Dandies is a great opportunity because you get to let your horse run. Your horse can do everything they want to,” Walter said.

“We develop (our participants) into the skilled riders they are today,” Hess said.

Hess says The Dandies are future rodeo queens, competitors, business leaders and productive members of society.

“It is so important for women to participate,” Hess said. “Those are my goals for these girls. That they are more comfortable doing what they do out in the world from what they learned in Dandies.”

“It lets young girls and women get involved in rodeo, even if it’s more generally for men. Dandies is a great opportunity. You should come join,” Walter said.