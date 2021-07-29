DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District announced there will be no rail service on the University of Colorado A Line this weekend between the Peoria and Denver International Airport stations. The closure is planned on Saturday and Sunday for routine maintenance.
RTD officials say the A Line will continue to operate this weekend between Union Station and Peoria Station. Regular service will resume on Monday.
RTD will provide bus shuttles at the affected stations for the following gate assignments:
- Peoria: Gate E
- 40th Ave & Airport Blvd, Gateway Park: Gate A
- 61st, Peña: Next to platform
- Denver Airport: Gate 7
Delays are expected and travelers should give themselves extra time to get to their destination.
