COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Park rangers in Colorado Springs say they are seeing an increase in graffiti on trails. Fortunately, volunteers are helping clean it up.
"Why come to Colorado for no other reason than the beauty? I do not understand the mindset of people who want to destroy that," said Stephen Singer with Keeping Colorado Beautiful.
Keeping Colorado Beautiful is a nonprofit that professionally removes the graffiti.
Officials with Keeping Colorado Beautiful says it's really helpful for people to snap photos and pin them so the volunteers can plan a clean up route.
Anyone caught spraying the graffiti could be ticketed and fined for repairs.