By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Park rangers in Colorado Springs say they are seeing an increase in graffiti on trails. Fortunately, volunteers are helping clean it up.

(credit: Keeping Colorado Beautiful)

“Why come to Colorado for no other reason than the beauty? I do not understand the mindset of people who want to destroy that,” said Stephen Singer with Keeping Colorado Beautiful.

Keeping Colorado Beautiful is a nonprofit that professionally removes the graffiti.

(credit: Keeping Colorado Beautiful)

Officials with Keeping Colorado Beautiful says it’s really helpful for people to snap photos and pin them so the volunteers can plan a clean up route.

Anyone caught spraying the graffiti could be ticketed and fined for repairs.

