PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mudslides closed Highway 133 in Pitkin County on Thursday. The highway remains closed at mile marker 53 at the north entrance to Redstone.
Pitkin County was under a flash flood warning on Thursday. There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen.
Hwy 133 remains 🚫CLOSED🚫 due to mudslides in the area of mile marker 53/north entrance to Redstone. Photos courtesy of Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District pic.twitter.com/PrdNZiF7Mx
— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 30, 2021