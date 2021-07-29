CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mudslides closed Highway 133 in Pitkin County on Thursday. The highway remains closed at mile marker 53 at the north entrance to Redstone.

(credit: Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District)

Pitkin County was under a flash flood warning on Thursday. There was no estimate on when the highway would reopen.

