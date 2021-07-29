COVID In Boulder: Push For Restaurants To Consider Requiring Proof Of VaccinationsAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more restaurants and businesses are asking their patrons to show they are vaccinated. In Boulder, there's a new push to get restaurants to band together and require some type of vaccine passport.

CDC Says COVID Vaccine Booster Isn't Necessary- YetThe CDC says people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need a booster shot – yet.

Denver Public Schools Considers CDC Mask Guidelines Before Classes Resume This FallThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging everyone in schools to wear a mask. Now many parents with Denver Public Schools are waiting for a decision.

Face Coverings Required On RTD, But CBS4 Finds 'No Mask, No Problem'A federal mandate requires that masks be worn on public transportation, but the law is being widely ignored on RTD buses and train.

Gov. Jared Polis Touts Colorado Incentives To Getting More Vaccinated As President Joe Biden Commends EffortsGov. Jared Polis is responding to President Joe Biden's remarks on Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic. The president commended Colorado's Comeback Cash giveaway program to help incentivize more people to get vaccinated.

COVID Testing In The Spotlight After CDC Delta Variant Exposure RecommendationThe same week the Centers for Disease Control announced new guidance for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public indoor settings, the agency and local health officials are calling for an increase in testing as well.