AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora police helped Arizona law enforcement arrest a wanted fugitive for a warrant issued for numerous counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor. Mark Lindrud resides in Aurora and was taken into custody on Wednesday as part of an investigation by the Oro Valley Police Department.
Aurora police want to notify the public of Lindrud’s arrest because he is employed as a school teacher at Vista Peak Preparatory School in Aurora. He has been placed on administrative leave.
During the investigation, it was learned that Lindrud, 49, has worked at more than 8 Denver metro area schools in his 20-year tenure as a teacher.
It is believed that there may be more victims of crimes involving Lindrud that haven’t been reported to police. The Aurora Police Department wants the public to know that it is safe to report crimes involving Lindrud at Metro Denver Area Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.