AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Officer John Haubert has resigned from his position with the Aurora Police Department. The move was announced on Thursday afternoon, less than a week after the 39-year-old made a violent arrest along with other officers and body cam video showed him pistol-whipping and choking the suspect.
Haubert and Officer Francine Martinez face criminal charges — in Haubert’s case that consists of multiple felonies. They were the first two responding officers to the July 23 incident on the 3100 block of South Parker Road. The 29-year-old man they wound up arresting, Kyle Vinson, said “You’re killing me” as one he was being repeatedly struck.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium Update: With CDC Extension Unlikely, What Will Happen To Renters?
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson released the body cam video on Tuesday and described the actions taken by the officers in the arrest as unacceptable. She launched an internal affairs investigation to review the apparent excessive force that was used.READ MORE: Park Rangers In Colorado Springs Report More Graffiti On Trails
Haubert was released from jail on bond after being arrested earlier this week. Martinez is charged with one charge of failing to intervene and a second charge of failing to report the use of force. She is on leave with pay, which is in line with department policy for misdemeanor charges.MORE NEWS: Kidnappers Waterboarded Woman In Rocky Ford 4 Years Ago, Court Documents Reveal
RELATED: Criminal History Of Aurora Officer John Haubert Sounds Alarm On Hiring Process