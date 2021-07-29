(CBS4) — Interstate 70 was closed again Thursday through Glenwood Canyon.
"Crews are closing I-70 in Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area," the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Closure points on I-70 are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle). Eastbound traffic headed to the Roaring Fork Valley may have limited access at Exit 109 or on US 6, but should plan for delays during the first hour of the closure.
CDOT asks that motorists use the recommended northern alternate route when detouring around the closure. Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).
All updates will continue to be posted to cotrip.org and are available by dialing 511.
The interstate has been closed in the canyon multiple times recently when Flash Flood Warnings have gone into effect or mudslides have occurred in the area. Thursday night’s warning went into effect just after 4 p.m.