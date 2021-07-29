CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer took a plea deal in an assault case from May 2020. Latimer allegedly beat an acquaintance with a handgun and fired the gun.
Latimer was initially charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors, including second degree assault with a weapon, menacing and prohibited use of a weapon while drunk. This week, he pleaded guilty to third degree assault, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years of probation.
The incident happened at the Zenith Meridian Apartments in unincorporated Douglas County in May 2020. The alleged victim, Roderick English, and his girlfriend were present.
Latimer was selected by Denver in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four years for the Broncos, then signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. He later signed with the Washington Redskins.