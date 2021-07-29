CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people filled the eastern field of F.E. Warren Air Force Base to see the Air Force Thunderbirds fly in the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days air show. Those who love the roar of engines and the skills of the most talented fighter pilots in the world were treated to nearly two hours of air show, free of charge, with the main performance being completed by the Thunderbirds.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was given rare access to the flight line as the Thunderbirds arrived for their performance. The team stayed in Loveland for two nights before their show in Cheyenne. There, USAF Major Michael Brewer told Thomas performing at Frontier Days is a favorite for the pilots.

“We have been at the show every single year since the very beginning of this team,” Brewer said.

Brewer, who was raised in Chicago, said flying fighter jets at Frontier Days was something he has long-aspired to do.

“I wanted to be a Thunderbird since I was a little kid,” Brewer said. “Flying a fighter jet is a dream come true.”

Many drove from around the region to attend the Frontier Days air show. Former Thunderbirds pilot Rip Blaisdell was one of several former Thunderbirds who attended the show in Wyoming.

“Frontier days was always one of our favorite shows,” Blaisdell said.

Blaisdell, who flew for the Thunderbirds in 1972 and 1973, said he drove all the way from Colorado Springs to Cheyenne for the 2021 show.

“I love to watch them,” Blaisdell said. “In the sky it is sort of like a dance.”

Blaisdell said being a Thunderbird didn’t impact his amazement by the F-16 fighter jets. He flew a different jet during his time, but many of the formations are the same to this day. Blaisdell said he is still as fascinated by each performance as those who are seeing them for the first time.

“Its fun. Flying is fun,” Blaisdell said.

Caleb Taylor brought his wife, children and nephew to the air show on Wednesday.

“The sounds. The intensity. It is just really cool to watch them,” Taylor said.

Gabriel Taylor, Caleb’s nephew, said waking up early and waiting in traffic was worthwhile as he was able to watch the show from the roof of a parked car.

“Because it would be cool to see the Thunderbirds fly,” Gabriel said. “It (was) worth it to watch the Thunderbirds fly.”

Several other aircrafts were included in the airshow, most only doing one pass by. New airmen were sworn in at the event.

Even though he is in the sky during performances and unable to see or hear audience reactions, Brewer said he knows his team is making great memories for those who attend Cheyenne Frontier Days.

“You never see a frowning face at an airshow,” Brewer said.