DENVER (CBS4) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging everyone in schools to wear a mask. School districts like Eagle County have already decided, despite the recommendations, that it will not require masks, though if numbers increase drastically things could change.

Now many parents with Denver Public Schools are waiting for a decision. As leaders decide, mask makers like Karla Bohl have been getting more inquiries again. She runs Sisterswithmasks on Etsy.com

“We started getting calls,” Bohl said.

Bohl and her sister had been handmaking masks during the pandemic, she even prepared some to donate for schools, but as restrictions on masks started to change, there was less demand.

Things started to change more recently as the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant cause some to worry. Now she’s making sure she keeps them on hand for new orders.

“I’m okay with people masking. I know it’s kind of annoying, but at the same time, if that’s what is going to keep our children in person, I’m like let’s do it,” Amanda Schneider, a DPS parent said.

Schneider has been following the latest, and she’s hoping that it doesn’t come to remote learning once again.

“Conversations are still happening, internally, externally but also relying on our medical experts, in particular when it comes to the masking decision whether we’re going to go universal or have it by grade level,” Dr. Alex Marrero, DPS Superintendent said.

Marrero is also concerned about the changing COVID rates but was not able to announce new protocols yet. He told CBS4 he was still working with administrators as well as public health officials on what to share with students about back-to-school guidance.

“I think it behooves us to make sure we’re conservative right? Because we can always become less restrictive, however, it will not look like last year. Meaning although we may be wearing masks in terms of social distancing and our quarantine, those are being developed and revamped.”

After nearly putting up about 3,000 masks in storage, Bohl now plans to hold on to them and prepare to make some more again.