(CBS4) – Distracted driving is one of the biggest dangers on the roads. In addition to smart phones, watches and other devices, the COVID-19 pandemic has added frequent Zoom meetings and video chat to the list of distractions.
Many companies plan to hold virtual meetings even as employees head back to the office. It’s become increasingly common for workers to log into those meetings while driving.
Cell phones are already the number one distraction among motorists. Looking down to unmute yourself or look at the meeting screen can be dangerous for drivers.
“Normal driving requires your attention. When you’re talking about even just a call in, you’re diving your attention and that’s less attention you’re paying to the road,” said Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.
AAA Colorado says drivers who take their eyes off the road for just two seconds double their risk of ending up in a crash.