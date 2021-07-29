DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is postponing work on the Central 70 Project again — this time due to the stormy weather expected this weekend. Last week, work on the westbound lanes, between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard, was postponed because of an oil shortage.
The closure will now take place starting 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m., Aug. 9.
The goal is to finish paving the roads and widen the driving lanes by the end of July or early August.
CDOT says the demolition of the viaduct is now more than 60% complete.