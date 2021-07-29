LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Recreation areas in the Poudre Canyon are reopening after the deadly Black Hollow flood. The forest service has reopened 11 campgrounds, several trail heads and picnic areas after checking for safety hazards.
Visitors are reminded to be aware of the safety hazards they'll find in the Cameron Peak burn scar.
“It is important for visitors to the burn area to be aware of safety hazards within the burn scar, including but not limited to, falling trees, flood risks, stump holes and rock fall danger,” officials stated. “Your safety is your responsibility.”
Visitors are reminded to always check the latest status of areas they plan to recreate on the forest service website.
The forest service warned some heavily impacted areas may not reopen this year.
