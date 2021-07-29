ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A limited inventory of Denver Broncos single-game tickets and half-price tickets for the 2021 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. MDT. Single game half-priced tickets for the 2021 season will start at $15.
Ticket availability will vary, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games. There will be a limit of four tickets per household per game.READ MORE: CDOT Pushes Back I-70 Westbound Closure Through Central 70 Project Again
A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available. There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. Half Price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.
All full and half-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.READ MORE: Check Out The New Roof Over The Stage At Red Rocks
All Broncos tickets for the 2021 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. Fans will be encouraged to use the Broncos 365 mobile app for entry.
For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).MORE NEWS: Deputies Exchange Fire With Drunken Driving Suspect In Berthoud, Driver Injured