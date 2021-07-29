BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder County music teacher was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Da’Jon Tyrik James, 27, taught at the Dawson School in unincorporated Boulder County.
Investigators say four female students ages 17-19 reported that James had touched them sexually. The students told detectives that the incidents began in January and continued until a report was made on February 4.
“The four female students disclosed they were subjected to inappropriate language, sexually explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, fondling, inappropriate complementing, and inappropriate kissing on their foreheads,” stated the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
All of the alleged incidents happened on school property during school hours, according to the students.
James was arrested on Thursday and booked at the Boulder County Jail. He faces two felony counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and one count of unlawful sexual contact.
Anyone with information about the case or additional victims is asked to call Detective Compton at 303-441-1760.