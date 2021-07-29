DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day with free admission to state parks on Monday. The tradition falls on the first Monday of August each year.
You can celebrate Colorado’s 145th birthday by visiting any of the 42 state parks for no charge. All other fees still apply, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.
LINK: Colorado State Parks
This does not include national parks like Rocky Mountain National Park, but they also have a free day coming up on Aug. 4.
Colorado celebrates its 145th birthday on Sunday.
“Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer. This day is also the agency’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said in a prepared statement.