ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos fans watching the first day of training camp may have noticed something weird about some of the helmets the offensive linemen were wearing. Despite the odd look, the explanation is pretty simple – just extra padding to limit the hard helmet-to-helmet contact during practices.
“It’s supposed to be another layer of protection that teams have experimented with in practice,” said head coach Vic Fangio after the first practice of Training Camp.
“We’ve made it available to our players – their choice. Some came out with it and took it off early. It’s a lot bigger than I thought it would be.”
Their large size is hard not to notice, some on Twitter said the helmets remind them of:
Megamind
Dark Helmet from Spaceballs
And even one Broncos fan remembered Wes Welker’s post-concussion helmet from back in 2014:
Don’t expect to see these things at Empower Field anytime soon, their use is mainly limited to practices.