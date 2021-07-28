MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– Red Rocks Amphitheatre, considered the premier concert venue by many, is getting some upgrades. A new roof has been installed on the stage that gives it a larger capacity for lighting and sound equipment.

The original roof for the stage was installed in 1988 and had outlived its life expectancy. It was scrapped and replaced by the new one that will provide more protection from the weather, hold more weight for lighting and equipment and provide a safer structure for equipment. It will also be safer for musicians and performers.

The new roof was funded through “Elevate Denver” the 10-year bond program to enhance city infrastructure.

“It hasn’t been lost on our design and construction team that the greatest bands, musicians and performers around the world want to perform at this famous venue, we just happen to be ‘performing’ as construction specialists,” said Kyle Casinelli, the project manager for the roof installation on behalf of GH Phipps in a statement. “The new roof will provide a much more safe platform for stagehands and riggers while providing greater access and more space for more lights, camera and sound via a cable-mesh system. It’s almost as if the stagehands will be able to walk-on-air, while greatly enhancing an already incredible entertainment experience.”