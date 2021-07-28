GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gilpin County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a missing hiker. They say Harold Taylor, 65, was last seen on July 22.
Investigators say Taylor left the Cold Springs campground to go hiking.
#GilpinCountySheriff'sOffice is asking for help in locating a missing person. Harold Taylor, age 65, was last seen leaving Cold Springs Campground in Gilpin County on 07/22/21, to go hiking. Please contact the Gilpin County Sheriff at 303-582-5500 with any information. pic.twitter.com/p0hhXBqfta
— Gilpin Sheriff (@GilpinSheriff) July 27, 2021
Further details were not released on Tuesday.
If you have more information about Taylor, you’re asked to call the Gilpin County Sheriff at 303-582-5500.