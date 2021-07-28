Some Jeffco Parents Petitioning School District To Mandate Masks In Alignment With CDCSome parents in Jefferson County weren’t waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to come out with new guidelines.

Colorado Encourages COVID Vaccine As CDC Changes Mask GuidanceColorado leaders and medical experts reacted to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommending fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

2 Coloradans Monitored For Monkeypox After Potential Exposure On Flight With Infected TravelerTwo people in Colorado are being monitored for monkeypox after being on a flight with an infected traveler.

Aurora Public Schools To Require COVID Vaccine For Staff But Not StudentsAurora Public Schools say requiring the vaccine for its staff once it is FDA approved is part of a comprehensive plan to make sure the upcoming school year is safe for students and adults still at risk of contracting COVID-19.

100 Organizations Support Ban On Sale Of Flavored Tobacco Products In DenverThere are 100 state and local organizations supporting the movement to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Denver.

Colorado Man Turns A Corner After Months In Hospitals For COVID BattleRuss Fortna wheeled his wheelchair out the front door of Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital Saturday morning.