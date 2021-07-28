LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Attempted murder suspect Marshall Neil turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon in Longmont. Police say the 30-year-old is accused of threatening to kill a man with a knife before firing several pistol rounds at the victim’s vehicle.
The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Mountain View Avenue. The victim drove away and was not hurt. It does not appear any homes were hit, according to police.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Aamodt for attempted first degree murder, felony menacing, reckless endangerment, and attempted illegal discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303) 651-8501 or Detective Phil Piotrowski at (303) 774-4478.