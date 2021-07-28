AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora is taking steps to crack down on street racing — by impounding the cars involved for up to one year. The city council has approved an ordinance that allows for the temporary seizure of cars if the racers have previously been caught street racing.
The proposal was suggested back in March, after southbound Interstate 225 was completely blocked by illegal street racing activity.READ MORE: Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse Passes Amendment To Increase Wildland Fire Management Funds
Council members say the goal is not to punish but to deter people from the risky practice.READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?
“It is very dangerous activity with vehicles going over 100 mph, blocking highways like I-225 and other roads in the city,” said one person at an Aurora City Council meeting.MORE NEWS: Cannabis Business Office Launched In Colorado To Create Jobs, Grow Cannabis Industry
Officers would use license plates to allow courts to send notices to drivers. This would essentially be a warning before a vehicle is impounded.