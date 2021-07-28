LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife are looking into what killed four geese in Loveland. City officials tell CBS4 four geese were found dead at Civic Center Foote Lagoon over the past several days.
City officials say they are aware of rumors about the geese being poisoned, but say those details are unsubstantiated right now.
They assure the public is safe, and there is no threat. In response to the unusual deaths, the city increased surveillance of the area and is working with different agencies.
