ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Heading into the 2021 season, Garett Bolles is the unquestioned leader of the Broncos offensive line. He enters his fifth NFL season as one of the top tackles in the league, but still carries with him the struggles of his first few years in the NFL.

“Everyone has doubted me my whole career, so I’m going to let the doubters doubt and I’m just going to do my job,” Bolles said.

Bolles fourth season in the NFL was a complete 180 from his first three years. In 2020, Bolles didn’t give up a single sack, and earned Second Team All-Pro honors.

The left tackle was rewarded for his marked improvement with a four-year, $68 million contract that made him the fifth highest-paid left tackle in the game.

“I feel like I had a good year last year, but that was last year. I’ve got to do it again this year,” Bolles said.

On Tuesday before camp kicked off, Von Miller said he believes Bolles is the best left tackle in the game.

“I’ll take the compliment, but I’ve got a long way to go,” Bolles said.

Bolles might be entering his prime, but he hasn’t forgotten all the people who have doubted him and still doubt him. It’s a source of motivation and something he’ll never let go of.

“I’m still going to have that chip on my shoulder. If I don’t then I’m going to lose that edge. There’s still players that people put above me, and I keep that in the back of my head and let that fire continue to burn,” Bolles said.