CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News

DENVER (CBS4) – Gabriel Landeskog is staying in Colorado. The Avalanche captain signed an eight-year contract late Tuesday night that will pay him $7 million a year.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche competes in the Gatorade NHL Puck Control during the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at SAP Center on January 25, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Landeskog was set to be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but the deal secures his future as the Avs captain and face of the franchise moving forward.

The deal comes just days after the Avs agreed to a six-year deal with Cale Makar.

Up next on the Avs checklist will be trying to secure a deal with goalie Philipp Grubauer who is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

The free agent market opens Wednesday.

Michael Spencer