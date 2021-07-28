DENVER (CBS4) – Gabriel Landeskog is staying in Colorado. The Avalanche captain signed an eight-year contract late Tuesday night that will pay him $7 million a year.
Landeskog was set to be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but the deal secures his future as the Avs captain and face of the franchise moving forward.
avs twitter rn #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/elvmVubqWp
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) July 28, 2021
The deal comes just days after the Avs agreed to a six-year deal with Cale Makar.
Up next on the Avs checklist will be trying to secure a deal with goalie Philipp Grubauer who is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent.
The free agent market opens Wednesday.