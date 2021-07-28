SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for a while Wednesday afternoon due to two different vehicle fires just miles apart.
The first one closed eastbound lanes at Silverthorne on Wednesday afternoon and the second vehicle fire, a semi fire, closed westbound lanes at US 6; Loveland Pass, 2 miles east of Eisenhower Tunnel, a short time later.
The eastbound closure at mile marker 205 reopened at 4:45 p.m. There is no estimate on when the westbound closure, at mile post 216, will reopen.
