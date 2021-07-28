CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and events are believed to be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak among more than a dozen attendees. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday added the All Star Game to its active outbreak list.

Health officials know of 14 fans who attended either the game or surrounding events earlier this month and then tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was reported to the state on July 21.

The Colorado Rockies are also on the active outbreak list with 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases listed among staff. Those cases were reported to the state on July 16.

There are currently 123 active outbreaks in Colorado. The state defines an outbreak as five or more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, of which at least one case has had a positive molecular amplification test or antigen test in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period.

A map of the current outbreaks is available here. CDPHE updates the COVID-19 outbreak list each Wednesday at 4 p.m.

