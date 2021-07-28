DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature changed the history books in Denver on Wednesday afternoon when the temperature hit 100 degrees at Denver International Airport. The high broke a record set just four days before Colorado became a state.
It’s the fifth time this year that the high at DIA has hit 100 degrees. The year 2021 is now ranked third for the most 100 degree days in a season. Both 1989 and 1990 had five days in the 100s. Denver recorded seven days in the 100s in 2005 and 13 days in 2012.
Wednesday’s old record high in Denver was 98 degrees set on July 28, 1876. It’s one of the oldest records still on the books for the city. The two oldest records still in tact date back to 1874 when the high hit 101 on July 3 and 102 on July 4.