DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal agents recently seized about 1,800 marijuana plants in Delta County following a months-long investigation. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the plants, which are estimated to be worth $3 million.
Investigators obtained search warrants for two locations: 4490 Sundown Road and 126 Meeker Street in Delta. An Asian Cartel cell is believed to be behind this operation and several other large, illegal marijuana grow sites across Western Colorado, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities arrested multiple suspects and found two illegal firearms at the Meeker Street address.
“I am happy we were able to identify this group and work together with our federal, state and local partners to rid Delta County of this illegal marijuana grow operation,” said Sheriff Mark Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor says several groups associated with illegal cartel organizations have moved into Delta County over the past few years to illegally grow and sell marijuana.
“Unfortunately, these operations also bring in other crimes to the County such as credit card fraud, illegal narcotic distribution and more,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Authorities arrested Sang Bang, 36, and QjongqiongLin, 34, on federal arrest warrants. The two suspects are being held at the Mesa County Jail on federal charges, including charges from another prior illegal marijuana grow operation in Mesa County.
The search warrants were executed by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force.