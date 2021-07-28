(CBS4) – A Colorado National Guard helicopter was called in earlier this week to assist with the rescue of an injured hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park. The 41-year-old female from Texas was hiking in the Balanced Rock area when she fell nearly 20 feet on Monday.
After her fall the woman was able to call for help on her phone and rescue crews hiked in to her location.
Thanks to the work of the rescuers on the ground, the helicopter was able to extricate her using a winch operated cable. After lifting her out of the area she fell in, they took her to a meeting point and then a medical helicopter took her to the hospital.