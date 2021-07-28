LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A report saying the creators of a cartoon TV show want to buy an iconic Colorado establishment was a surprise to workers at Casa Bonita and supporters trying to get the restaurant reopened.

“We’ve tried to contact them for many months. Over the last year, especially when we were looking for investors, they are the obvious choice right? And so, we tried every possible thing we could to get a hold of them, but haven’t heard back,” said Andrew Novick, who has organized the group Save Casa Bonita.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter said Trey Parker and Matt Stone were looking to buy Casa Bonita. While the restaurant has filed for bankruptcy protection, it isn’t publicly for sale.

“The number one goal is it doesn’t go away,” Novick said about the South Park tandem potentially buying the property. “I think we have a lot of parallel goals in a lot of ways. We all want to save this restaurant. This is a place we grew up going. “

The Save Casa Bonita group has also been working to do whatever it can to get the restaurant fully operational. Right now, the arcade and gift shop are open with tours of the facility being conducted throughout the day.

“We’ve been closed for about a year, and we want to bring back that experience to people,” said Dawn Mestas, the Entertainment Director at Casa Bonita.

Divers have returned to the waters as the waterfall recently became operational after repairs. Mestas says the owner told staff the hope is to get the restaurant reopened in September.

“We’ve been really just trying to get back into the flow of things,” She said.

“Casa Bonita is at their hearts and they just, they want it to succeed no matter what,” said Novick, who has been to the restaurant more than 300 times. “We’ve worked really hard with the community and make sure we are doing what’s right for our Denver icon. And hopefully that’s local.”