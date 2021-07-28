AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A good Samaritan rescued one person from a burning apartment in Aurora on Wednesday morning. Fire crews rushed to the 3-story building on fire in the 11900 block of N. 14th Avenue about 10:45 a.m.
When crews arrived, they were able to contain the fire to one unit. One person was injured in the fire and rushed to the hospital.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed fire crews outside the building.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking. That accounts for one-third of all house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.