GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Jennifer Emmi, a well-known Colorado animal rights attorney and media personality, has agreed to a plea bargain with Jefferson County prosecutors. Emmi, 43, was jailed in January in Jefferson County after being charged with attempting to hire a hit man to murder her husband’s girlfriend.

Emmi was accused of asking a man who worked at her Evergreen ranch to “take care” of her husband’s girlfriend. She has been held in the Jefferson County jail on a $3 million bond.

Court records show that Emmi pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the case on June 28, and numerous other felonies and misdemeanors were dismissed by prosecutors.

Michael Teague, a spokesman for the Jefferson County District Attorney, told CBS4 Emmi pleaded guilty to :

Solicitation of Murder in the Second Degree

Retaliation Against a Witness or Victim

Stalking – Threat – Communicate – Protection Order Violation

In exchange, numerous other charges were dropped.

Emmi’s attorney, Colin Bresee, told CBS4 Tuesday afternoon that Emmi “felt it would be in her best interest and help her reintegrate into the community and into her children’s lives” if she agreed to the plea bargain.

Bresee went on to say “She hopes she will be given a probationary sentence,” but he expects prosecutors will seek prison time.

Emmi was well known as an animal rights advocate and hosted a Facebook broadcast about animals. She founded the Animal Law Center and following her arrest, told a Denver reporter,” “I was set up, and I have been repeatedly set up. All I can say is I want the truth to come out. The whole thing is crazy. I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

Sentencing in the case is set for Aug. 16.

