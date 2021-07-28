DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for the public’s help solving a cold case murder from 26 years ago. There is now a $30,000 reward for information on the murder of 21-year-old Andre Price Jr.
Andre was 21 years old when he was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Yuba Way on June 27, 1995. The daughter he left behind is now a mother, and Andre’s mother won’t rest until his killer is caught.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $30,000 in the Andre Price murder.