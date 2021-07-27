AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The 2-year-old boy who died after falling from an escalator at the Town Center in Aurora on Sunday afternoon has been identified as Jhovany De La Cruz-Perez. The child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died early Monday morning.
Police said the boy fell out of his father's arms as they were on the escalator about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Some witnesses saw him lying on the ground unconscious before emergency crews took him away.
Shortly after, police closed off the escalator where it happened, but many shoppers had no idea there was an accident. Those who were around to witness the scene said they felt worried for the little boy and his family.
Aurora police told CBS4 that so far in their preliminary investigation, this may have been an accident.