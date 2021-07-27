Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live this week.

(CBS4) – The Broncos will report to training camp on Tuesday, and begin practice on Wednesday, so Shelby Harris has been spending the last few days getting some quality time in with the family.

“For me, I’ve just been spending a lot of time with my family. That’s the hardest part, leaving the kids and wife. I have four kids and they’re all pretty young. That and trying to relax a little bit because the grind is about to start,” said Harris about the lead-up to training camp.

Harris signed a three-year deal with the Broncos in the offseason.

“It’s nice for my family to have that security. This is home. We bought our forever home here. We plan on being here even after football. It’s nice to feel wanted,” said Harris.

As he gets ready for another training camp, Harris is excited about the upcoming season.

“I didn’t get to finish the season, I missed the last game, so being able to finally hit somebody and play some ball, that’s what I’m excited about, and I’m excited that we have most of our people back. I believe in our guys, I think Mike (Purcell) is going to have a huge year, I think Dre (DreMont Jones) is going to have a good year. I think we can be a really impactful defensive line.”