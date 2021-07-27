2 Coloradans Monitored For Monkeypox After Potential Exposure On Flight With Infected TravelerTwo people in Colorado are being monitored for monkeypox after being on a flight with an infected traveler.

Aurora Public Schools To Require COVID Vaccine For Staff But Not StudentsAurora Public Schools say requiring the vaccine for its staff once it is FDA approved is part of a comprehensive plan to make sure the upcoming school year is safe for students and adults still at risk of contracting COVID-19.

100 Organizations Support Ban On Sale Of Flavored Tobacco Products In DenverThere are 100 state and local organizations supporting the movement to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Denver.

Colorado Man Turns A Corner After Months In Hospitals For COVID BattleRuss Fortna wheeled his wheelchair out the front door of Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital Saturday morning.

$100 Walmart Giftcards Up For Grabs At Some Colorado COVID-19 Vaccination SitesColorado Gov. Jared Polis admitted that getting Coloradans to get their COVID-19 vaccine will be difficult.

COVID In Colorado: Black Community Leaders Push For More Vaccinations As Delta Variant Cases GrowAs the Delta variant of coronavirus surges in Colorado, some Black community leaders are using their voices to increase the vaccination rate among African Americans, many of whom are wary of the vaccine.