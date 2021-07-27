PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis visited Staunton State Park on Tuesday in an effort to highlight businesses and organizations creating accessibility opportunities. The park offers tread wheelchairs for those who live with mobility issues.
The wheelchairs offer a chance for Coloradans, who might not otherwise, to enjoy the outdoors.READ MORE: Longmont Police Ask For Help Locating Attempted Murder Suspect Marshall Neil Aamodt
In June, four battery-powered Action Trackchairs and one GRIT Freedom Chair were provided to users through the end of October.READ MORE: Horses Make A Break For It: Colorado State Trooper Describes Wild West-Type Scene
Currently there are three trails designated for the track chairs:
- Davis Ponds Trail (2.1-mile loop)
- Mason Creek (2.5 miles round-trip)
- Staunton Ranch Trail (5 miles round-trip) – access to this trail is not currently open
Users must reserve a chair online.MORE NEWS: 'Water Is Smelly': Drinking Water Has Johnstown Residents Concerned About Safety
The governor hopes to use lottery money to help expand the program.