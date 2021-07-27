CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Springs News, Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis made the 14,115-foot trip to the top of Pikes Peak for the grand opening of the new visitor center. The center has been open for a few weeks but the official grand opening was on Monday.

(credit: Pikes Peak Summit)

The new center offers spectacular views from the top of America’s Mountain as well as interactive exhibits and those “world famous donuts“.

READ MORE: Suspect Said 'You're Killing Me' As Aurora Police Officer John Haubert Pistol-Whipped And Choked Him

(credit: KKTV)

PHOTO GALLERY: A Journey To The Top Of Pikes Peak On The Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway

READ MORE: Arson Investigation Underway After Fire At Thorncreek Golf Course

(credit: Pikes Peak Summit)

Exterior site work is expected to last through Sept. 2.

MORE NEWS: Tour New Olympic Museum In Colorado Springs With The Legendary Peggy Fleming

LINKS: Pikes-Peak.com | ColoradoSprings.gov/Pikes-Peak-Americas-Mountain

Jennifer McRae