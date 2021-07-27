CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Gilpin County News, Gilpin County Sheriff, Missing Hiker

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gilpin County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a missing hiker. They say Harold Taylor, 65, was last seen on July 22.

Investigators say Taylor left the Cold Springs campground to go hiking.

Further details were not released on Tuesday.

If you have more information about Taylor, you’re asked to call the Gilpin County Sheriff at 303-582-5500.

 