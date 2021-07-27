LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Longmont Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an attempted murder suspect. Marshall Neil Aamodt, 30, is accused of threatening to kill a man with a knife before firing several pistol rounds at the victim’s vehicle.
The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Mountain View Avenue. The victim drove away and was not hurt. It does not appear any homes were hit, according to police.
Investigators believe Aamodt was possibly dropped off in the Denver area. Officers searched Aamodt’s home and vehicle and did not locate the firearm used in the shooting.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Aamodt for attempted first degree murder, felony menacing, reckless endangerment, and attempted illegal discharge of a firearm.
Aamodt is described as 5’7, 145 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed.
Anyone with information about Aamodt is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at (303) 651-8501 or Detective Phil Piotrowski at (303) 774-4478.