DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche have made a trade with the brand new NHL team the Seattle Kraken. They acquired Kurtis MacDermid in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2023.
Traded with the new kids on the block!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/alTpYQ1saT
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 27, 2021
MacDermid, 27, is a defenseman who has played in 118 games in his NHL career.
Seattle had selected MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL Expansion Draft. They had some fun with their announcement on Twitter, writing “It’s been a blast, Kurtis. We’ll never forget you.” and Photoshopping a Kraken logo on top of MacDermid’s jersey.
The #SeaKraken have traded Kurtis MacDermid to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth round draft pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft.
It’s been a blast, Kurtis. We’ll never forget you. pic.twitter.com/L9bCXqvpdq
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 27, 2021
MacDermid is originally from Sauble Beach, Ontario.