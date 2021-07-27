CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche have made a trade with the brand new NHL team the Seattle Kraken. They acquired Kurtis MacDermid in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2023.

MacDermid, 27, is a defenseman who has played in 118 games in his NHL career.

Kurtis MacDermid (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

Seattle had selected MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL Expansion Draft. They had some fun with their announcement on Twitter, writing “It’s been a blast, Kurtis. We’ll never forget you.” and Photoshopping a Kraken logo on top of MacDermid’s jersey.

MacDermid is originally from Sauble Beach, Ontario.

Jesse Sarles