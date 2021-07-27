DENVER (CBS4) – Gabriel Landeskog is staying in Colorado. The Avalanche captain agreed to an eight-year contract that will pay him $7 million a year, according to multiple reports.
The deal was first reported by Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.
The moment you have all been waiting for…Oh Captain, my Captain!
8 more years of Landeskog!

Landeskog was set to be an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but the deal secures his future as the Avs captain and face of the franchise moving forward.


The deal comes just days after the Avs agreed to a six-year deal with Cale Makar.
Up next on the Avs check list will be trying to secure a deal with goalie Philipp Grubauer who is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent.