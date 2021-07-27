Gov. Jared Polis Visits New Visitor Center At The Pikes Peak SummitGov. Jared Polis made the 14,115-foot trip to the top of Pikes Peak for the grand opening of the new visitor center. The center has been open for a few weeks but the official grand opening was on Monday.

2 Coloradans Monitored For Monkeypox After Potential Exposure On Flight With Infected TravelerTwo people in Colorado are being monitored for monkeypox after being on a flight with an infected traveler.

Hot Today, Record Heat TomrorowWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Illegal Street Racing In Aurora: Cars Can Be Impounded For Up To A YearThe City of Aurora is taking steps to crack down on street racing -- by impounding the cars involved for up to one year.

Toddler Who Died After Falling From Escalator In Aurora Town Center Identified As Jhovany De La Cruz-PerezThe 2-year-old boy who died after falling from an escalator at the Town Center in Aurora on Sunday afternoon has been identified as Jhovany De La Cruz-Perez. The child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died early Monday morning.

Fire At Thorncreek Golf Course This Morning Being Investigated As ArsonThornton police say emergency vehicles were called to a fire at Thorncreek golf course this morning.

