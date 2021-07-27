ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Erie police say someone pretending to be a police officer pulled over a juvenile female driver at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver told police she pulled over near Weld County Road 3 south of Highway 52.
Police say the impersonator was driving a black vehicle with flashing emergency lights. Police say the only descriptors they have are the suspect was wearing a baseball cap and a face mask.
The suspect reportedly complimented the driver on her student driver magnets, but didn't ask for her license or proof of insurance.
Erie police say they did not respond to any traffic stops in the area nor any surrounding law enforcement agency.
"In the event you find yourself questioning a traffic stop, call 911, turn on your hazard lights, continue driving (ideally to the nearest police or fire station) and tell 911 what is happening," Erie police officials said.
Anyone who witnessed this traffic stop is asked to contact the Erie Police Department at 303-926-2800.