DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s state-managed unclaimed property website, also known as The Great Colorado Payback, blocked nearly 100 Coloradans’ names from being searched for an undetermined amount of time. The list of names blocked ranges from John Elway to former Gov. Bill Ritter and Gov. Bill Owens and dozens of current and former state legislators, according to a CBS4 Investigation.

That means all those Coloradans, who might have had unclaimed money or property held by the state treasury as part of the unclaimed property program, would not have been able to find their money or property, since the state website incorrectly returned no results when their names were entered into the database.

Dave Young, the current Colorado Treasurer, told CBS4, “I think it is a bit surprising and we are working to understand why this happened.”

Young said since he took office in January 2019, neither he nor his staff have blocked any search terms or names on the website. In fact since it came to his attention, Young said he has instructed the website vendor to “unblock” nearly 300 search terms.

“Certainly if a term is blocked, that’s going to affect someone’s ability to search,” Young said. “There may very well be property being held by the state treasury, but the website is saying you have no property here, and that’s a wrong conclusion.”

CBS4 obtained the list of 281 names and terms that had been blocked from showing up in searches of the website. They included past and present state lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, along with businessman Pete Coors, former state treasurer Mike Coffman (who is currently Aurora’s mayor), former Sen. Cory Gardner along with the Denver Post, King Soopers, Walmart and Taco Bell.

“We still have to have a deeper understanding of how these terms were blocked inside of the vendor’s software,” Young said.

Young says he has instructed his staff to contact employees from previous administrations to see who might have sought to have the names blocked and when it occurred. Young said he simply did not know yet what happened or why.

“We’re trying to figure this out,” Young said.

Among the names on the list of blocked search terms was Frank McNulty, a Republican, who served in the legislature from 2006 through 2012, and was Speaker of the Colorado House beginning in 2010.

McNulty said he didn’t think he had ever searched the site until being contacted by CBS4, but said “I am curious to know why my name and others were blocked from being able to search for money that is rightly ours.”

Since his name is now searchable, the website shows at least two entries McNulty indicated were his unclaimed money.

“It’s not the dollar amount that matters, it’s the principal that somebody in state government blocked me from being able to search for money that’s owed to me. That’s a real problem,” McNulty said. “I’m not happy about it.”

McNulty believes the blocking was intentional.

“It’s totally shady,” McNulty said. “Somebody did something purposefully to harm their fellow Coloradans. There needs to be an investigation of what happened here, and the people who did this need to have an appropriate explanation for why they blocked our names, or be accountable for what they did, because I suspect what they did wasn’t right.”

Ron Lizzi, who lives in Connecticut, scours state payback websites as something of a hobby.

“That’s the people’s money and they can’t get it,” said Lizzi.

He tells CBS4 he noticed numerous terms like “school,” “college,” and other common terms seemed to be blocked on the Colorado website and were not returning any results.

“The state is hiding thousands of properties that are probably worth over a million, potentially millions of dollars and the owners can’t find them,” said Lizzi. “This is one way people get tricked. They believe the state is wanting to return properties, they trust the website, but they shouldn’t.”

Coffman, who served as Colorado’s treasurer from 1998 to 2005, said he was shocked to learn his name had been blocked on the website.

“I don’t have any idea why it would be blocked,” said Coffman. “The entire purpose of the website is to give the public access to their information.”

He said he can’t imagine a “credible explanation” for why so many names and terms were blocked. Coffman told CBS4 when he was state treasurer, no names or terms were blocked.

Young, the current state treasurer, said he was uncertain how long it would take to determine what had happened. But he encouraged Coloradans to search the website Great Colorado Payback to see if they have unclaimed money or property.

McNulty wants to see a more formal investigation launched by the Denver district attorney and the state legislature’s audit committee.

“I do suspect this is unethical and possibly illegal,” offered McNulty. “Blocking people from searching a state database that is open to everyone. That has to have consequences.”

Additional Resources

Here is the list CBS4 obtained of names and terms that cannot be searched on the website:

bank

chamber

HEALTH

HUD

AUDITOR

BUREAU

CITY AND

CLERK &

CLERK AND

CLERK OF

COLLEGE

COUNTY

DENVER POST

FEDERAL

MEDICARE

PUBLIC

REVENUE

SCHOOL

STATE OF

STATE OF

WIRELESS

&AIR FORCE

1ST NAT

1ST TRU

1ST UN

A T & T

AGG

AIR TOUCH

AIRLINE

AIRTOUCH

ALBERTSONS

ALLSTATE INS

ARMED FORCES

AT&T

AT&T BROADBAND

BACON BOB

BALMER DAVID

BANK OF

BANK ONE

BANK WEST

BELL AT

BENEFIELD DEBBIE

BEST BUY

BLUE CROSS

BOARD OF

BORODKIN ALICE

BOY SCOUT

BOYD BETTY

BROPHY GREG

BRUCE DOUGLAS

BUESCHER BERNIE

BURGER KING

BUTCHER DOROTHY

CADMAN BILL

CARROLL MORGAN

CARROLL TERRANCE

CASSO EDWARD

CERBO MIKE

CHECKS

CHRYSLER

CITIBANK

CITICORP

CITY &

city and

CITY MARKET

CITY OF

COFFMAN MICHAEL

COFFMAN MIKE

colo dep

COLO DIV

COLO NATIONAL

COLO STATE

COLORADO COMPENSATION

Colorado Dep

Colorado div

COLORADO NAT

COLORADO STATE

COMP USA

COMPUSA

COMPUTER CITY

CONAGRA

COORS BREWING

COORS PETER

CORPORATE EXPRESS

COSTCO

CURRY KATHLEEN

DAVIDSON DONETTA

DENVER & RIO

DEPARTMENT

DEPT OF

DIST COURT

DISTRICT

DIV OF

DIVISION OF

ELEMENTARY

ELWAY JOHN

EMBASSY

FEDERAL SAVINGS

FERRANDINO MARK

FIRST AMERICAN

FIRST BANK

FIRST CAP

FIRST DATA

FIRST FED

FIRST INT

FIRST NAT

FIRST SAV

FIRST TRU

FISCHER RANDY

FITZ-GERALD JOAN

FRANGAS K JERRY

GAGLIARDI SARA

GALLEGOS RAFAEL

GARCIA MICHAEL

GARDNER BOB

GARDNER CORY

GIBBS DAN

GIRL SCOUT

GORDON KEN

GOVERN

GREAT WEST LIFE

GREEN GWYN

GROFF PETER

GUARANTEE &

GUARANTEE AND

HAGEDORN BOB

HARVEY TED

HICKS STELLA

HIGH SCHOOL

HODGE MARY

HOSPITAL

HOUSING AUTHORITY

ISGAR JIM

JAHN CHERI

JOHNS MANVILLE

JOHNSON STEVE

JUDD JOEL

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT

KEFALAS JOHN

KELLER MARYANNE

KELLER MARYANNE

KERR ANDREW

KERR JAMES

KESTER KEN

KING SOOPERS

KING STEVE

K-MART

KMART C

KOPP MIKE

LABUDA JEANNE

LAMBERT KENT

LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS

LEVY CLAIRE

LINCOLN TR

LISTON LARRY

LOOPER MARSHA

LUNDBERG KEVIN

M L P F S

MADDEN ALICE

MAROSTICA DON

MARRIOT COR

MARRIOTT COR

MASTER CARD

MASTER CHARGE

MASTERCARD

MASTERCHARGE

MCELHANY ANDREW

MCFADYEN LIANE

MCGIHON ANNE

MCNULTY FRANK

MEDICAID

MEDICAL

MEDICINE

MELLON BANK

MELLON FIN

MELLON M

MERRIFIELD MICHAEL

MERRILL LYNCH

METRO CHAMBER

MICROSOFT

MITCHELL SHAWN

MITCHELL VICTOR

NATIONAL BANK

NORWEST

NOVELL

OAG

OPPENHEIMER

ORTHOPAEDIC

ORTHOPEDIC

OWENS BILL

OWENS WILLIAM

PAYLESS

PENISTON CHERYLIN

PENRY JOSHUA

PIZZA HUT

POMMER JACK

POSTAL

POSTMASTER

PRIMAVERA DIANNE

PRINCIPAL FIN

PRINCIPAL LIFE

PRINCIPAL LIFE INSURANCE

PRINCIPAL MUT

PUBLIC EMPLOYEE

PUBLIC SERVICE

PUBLIC UTILITIES

QWEST C

QWEST D

QWEST

RADIO SHACK

RADISSON

RAMADA

RENFROE SCOTT

RESOURCES TR

RICHMOND H

RIESBERG JIM

RITTER BILL

ROMANOFF ANDREW

ROMER CHRIS

RYLAND H

SAFEWAY

SALAZAR KEN

SALVATION A

SCHULTHEIS DAVID

SCHWARTZ GAIL

SEARS

SECRETARY

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

SHAFFER BRANDON

SHERRIFF

SOLANO JUDY

SONNENBERG JERRY

SOUND TRACK

SOUNDTRACK

SPENCE NANCY

STATE BAR

STATE BOARD

STATE FARM

STATE SEC

STATE STREET

STATE TAX

STORAGE TEK

STORAGETEK

STUDENT LOAN

SUMMERS KEN

SUTHERS JOHN

SWALM SPENCER

TACO BELL

TAKIS STEPHANIE

TAPIA ABEL

TO THE ESTATE

TOCHTROP LOIS

TOWN OF

TREASURER

TREASURY

TRUSTEE OF

TUPA RON

U S

U.S.

U-HAUL

UNITED STATES

united

UNIV OF COLORADO

UNIVERSITY OF

UNK

US &

US WEST

USBANK

USWEST

VAAD GLENN

VEIGA JENNIFER

VERIZON

WACHOVIA

WALMART

WAL-MART

WASTE M

WEISSMANN PAUL

WELLS FARGO

WIENS TOM

WINDELS SUE

WITWER ROBERT